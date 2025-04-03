Menu Explore
LDA’s new building byelaws likely soon

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2025 10:12 PM IST

Authorities are likely to consider modifications to the floor area ratio (FAR) regulations, which could impact construction guidelines across the city

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is likely to introduce major changes in the new building byelaws expected to bring significant reforms in urban development. Key proposals were discussed at a meeting on Thursday, and once approved by authorities, a report will be sent to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and later presented to the cabinet for final clearance.

One of the provisions may include allowing residential property owners to establish gyms, departmental stores and other businesses after paying hefty fee as charges. Plots on roads at least 24 metres wide would qualify for approval under this provision, said a source at LDA.

Additionally, authorities are likely to consider modifications to the floor area ratio (FAR) regulations, which could impact construction guidelines across the city. The byelaws are being revised under directives from the state government to ensure streamlined urban planning and better regulatory control.

Despite ongoing deliberations, senior LDA officials have not disclosed specific details, stating that no official comment will be made until the government approves the final set of byelaws.

