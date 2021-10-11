Leave of all UP policemen cancelled till October 18

LUCKNOW The leave of all UP Police personnel has been cancelled till October 18 in view of the upcoming festivals and programmes scheduled by farmers’ body Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), officials said on Monday.

Durga Puja and Ramlila celebrations are currently going on in the state and Dussehra will be celebrated on October 15. The SKM has decided to hold ‘antim ardas’ prayers on Tuesday for the four farmers who were killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tikunia on October 3. It has also announced ‘rail roko’ protest on October 18.

According to police sources, officials have reached out to local farm leaders and efforts are being made to cancel the event at Tikunia. Police officials are also in touch with local Sikh religious leaders and family members of the deceased farmers.

“Due to festivals and programmes of SKM, all leaves till October 18 are being cancelled. In case of any unavoidable reasons, the police headquarters will sanction/permit leave,” stated an order issued by ADG (law and order), Prashant Kumar.

In wake of the countrywide protests called by farmers’ groups on October 18, the UP Police have deployed 30 additional IPS officials in western UP districts and 12 of these officials will camp in Lakhimpur Kheri, which is expected to turn into a hotspot after the death of eight people (including four cultivators and a journalist in Tikunia area) recently. Inputs from agency