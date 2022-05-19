LESA power cuts, low voltage: Unhappy PCL boss shoots off letter to officials
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation chairman M Devraj has taken serious note of prolonged power cuts and low voltage in the state capital.
In a letter written to the MD of Madhyanchal Nigam, Anil Dhingra, on Wednesday, Devraj expressed concern over the unannounced power cuts and delay in fault rectification. He directed him to investigate the entire matter and take action against the officials responsible. He also urged increasing the capacity of transformers so that they are not damaged.
With the mercury rising, electricity snapped in many areas of the city on Tuesday due to transformers getting overheated. Some underground cable fault from Nadarganj to Chinhat was also reported. Due to this, consumers had to face a power cut for hours.
On Wednesday evening, due to strong winds, power cuts were reported in large areas of the state capital. There was power failure from BKT to Chinhat and from Thakurganj to Alambagh due to trees falling and poles breaking. The response of LESA was lackadaisical and many areas went without power for the entire night.
The underground cable of Gomtinagar Extension Sector 4 sub-station got damaged at 4 am. Due to this, the electricity to many apartments, including Ganga, Yamuna, Betwa, Sutlej, Rapti and Kaveri was cut off.
After this, the MD directed Chief Engineer (trans Gomti) Anil Tiwari and Chief Engineer (Sis Gomti) Vipin Jain to increase the capacity of overloaded transformers by identifying overloaded areas.
AMU’s three-day literary fest begins today
The first day will feature a lecture by New Delhi based scribe, Aditya Menon followed by a discussion with renowned political historian Dr Laurence Gautier. Prof Tariq Chhatari and (Department of Mass Communication), Prof M Shafey Kidwai Rahman Abbas will engage in a panel discussion on 'Social Realism and Beyond Contemporary Urdu Novels'. The inaugural day will conclude with a musical performance of 'Red T-Rap: The Band'.
Prayagraj: Woman held for paramour’s murder
Shankargarh police arrested a woman in connection with murder of a 20-year-old youth in September 2021. 20-year-old Pratyush Shukla was allegedly poisoned by the woman, her husband and her husband Sushil Kumar Pandey's friend. The other two accused were arrested earlier, police said. Investigations revealed that Pratyush was in an illicit affair with the woman. However, her husband Sushil Kumar Pandey came to know of the affair. With his wife's help Sushil called Pratyush to his home and poisoned him.
Lawyers in UP to boycott work today
LUCKNOW Lawyers across the state will boycott work on Friday on a call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in protest against the language used in a letter issued by the additional chief secretary (home) of the state government in connection with security on court campuses. The letter referred to incidents of manhandling and ensuring security on court campuses.
OBC quota: Expecting empirical data in June, says Ajit Pawar
The state government is expecting a report on the empirical data elucidating the political backwardness of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from the dedicated commission in June, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said and added they would approach the Supreme Court with the report, requesting it to restore the quota. Pawar also expressed the hope that the apex court would give a positive verdict on the OBC reservation in the local bodies.
Fire breaks out at Patna’s Vishvesvaraya Bhawan; 2nd in 9 days
A fire broke out at Patna's Vishvesvaraya Bhawan late on Thursday, the second time within nine days, police said adding that three fire tenders already parked at the Bhawan immediately brought the fire under control and doused the flames. This time, the blaze was reported on the sixth floor of the building. However, no casualties have been reported so far in the incident. People raised an alarm after they noticed smoke billowing from the building.
