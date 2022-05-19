LESA power cuts, low voltage: Unhappy PCL boss shoots off letter to officials

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation chairman M Devraj has taken serious note of prolonged power cuts and low voltage in the state capital.

In a letter written to the MD of Madhyanchal Nigam, Anil Dhingra, on Wednesday, Devraj expressed concern over the unannounced power cuts and delay in fault rectification. He directed him to investigate the entire matter and take action against the officials responsible. He also urged increasing the capacity of transformers so that they are not damaged.

With the mercury rising, electricity snapped in many areas of the city on Tuesday due to transformers getting overheated. Some underground cable fault from Nadarganj to Chinhat was also reported. Due to this, consumers had to face a power cut for hours.

On Wednesday evening, due to strong winds, power cuts were reported in large areas of the state capital. There was power failure from BKT to Chinhat and from Thakurganj to Alambagh due to trees falling and poles breaking. The response of LESA was lackadaisical and many areas went without power for the entire night.

The underground cable of Gomtinagar Extension Sector 4 sub-station got damaged at 4 am. Due to this, the electricity to many apartments, including Ganga, Yamuna, Betwa, Sutlej, Rapti and Kaveri was cut off.

After this, the MD directed Chief Engineer (trans Gomti) Anil Tiwari and Chief Engineer (Sis Gomti) Vipin Jain to increase the capacity of overloaded transformers by identifying overloaded areas.