Life-saving equipment at Haj House Covid facility to be given to other Lko hospitals
The decision has been taken keeping in view the falling number of new Covid cases and the fact that very few patients require hospital admission. No patient has been admitted to the Haj house Covid facility for the past several months.
LUCKNOW Life-saving equipment kept unused in the temporary Covid hospital at Haj House will be distributed among government hospitals in the state capital, as per a decision of the health department.
The decision has been taken keeping in view the falling number of new Covid cases and the fact that very few patients require hospital admission. No patient has been admitted to the Haj house Covid facility for the past several months.
Patients in need of admission are getting the facility at KGMU, PGI and a few private hospitals too. At present, 14 patients are admitted to Covid facilities in the state capital.
Out of the 27 ventilators in the Haj house, Balrampur hospital will get five, Civil hospital 4, Lok Bandhu 5, Avantibai (women’s) hospital 2, Jhalkaribai (women’s) hospital 2, Rani Laxmibai 3 and BRD, Ram Sagar Mishra and TB hospitals two each.
Director general, medical and health, Dr Lily Singh has written a letter to hospitals in this regard. The hospitals are required to take the equipment within one week.
Among other equipment, there are 50 high flow nasal cannula, several multipara monitor stands with display and 700 disposable bed sheets.
-
Pune fire dept initiates inquiry into SP College tree falling incident
The Pune fire brigade department has initiated an inquiry to the incident where a fire officer from Janta Vasahat fire station reached the SP College on bike and did not send a fire brigade vehicle after a huge tree fell on the campus claiming the life of a gardener on Monday. Around 10 am on Monday, a 30-foot-tall tree, affected by termite infestation, fell when some workers were working near the spot.
-
SPPU to direct its colleges to conduct a safety audit of trees & campus infra
Taking serious note of the tree-falling incident at the SP college campus yesterday in which one person died, the Savitribai Phule Pune University and its affiliated colleges have flagged the issue of students' safety inside college campuses, with the SPPU instructing all its colleges to review their disaster management systems and also carry out a safety audit of all dangerous trees and buildings within their campuses.
-
No-entry, wrong side driving make up 20% of traffic violations in Pune
Two-wheeler riders riding on the wrong side of roads and into one-way, no-entry zones forms a major chunk of traffic offences recorded by the traffic police, followed by riders not wearing helmets and jumping signals at important junctions across the city. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Srirame said that most no-entry violators caught by the traffic police abuse and behave rudely with the police.
-
After CM’s assurance, Ayodhya seers agree to rename crossing after Lata Mangeshkar
Lucknow: Finally, the seers of Ayodhya have relented and agreed to name Naya Ghat crossing in the temple town after Bharat Ratna awardee late Lata Mangeshkar, as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured them that other places and roads would be named after famous seers. The seers wanted the famous crossing to be named after Jagatguru Ramanandacharya.
-
At posh Ascend, a hill of garbage raises a stink
The Ascend International School in Bandra-Kurla Complex has attracted an exclusive crowd of students for years now, but for the past few months, the students, parents and school authorities are worried about a major issue -- rising stink from a growing dumping ground right next door. It started collecting garbage only in the last two years, as per the school officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics