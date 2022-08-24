Life-saving equipment at Haj House Covid facility to be given to other Lko hospitals

LUCKNOW Life-saving equipment kept unused in the temporary Covid hospital at Haj House will be distributed among government hospitals in the state capital, as per a decision of the health department.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the falling number of new Covid cases and the fact that very few patients require hospital admission. No patient has been admitted to the Haj house Covid facility for the past several months.

Patients in need of admission are getting the facility at KGMU, PGI and a few private hospitals too. At present, 14 patients are admitted to Covid facilities in the state capital.

Out of the 27 ventilators in the Haj house, Balrampur hospital will get five, Civil hospital 4, Lok Bandhu 5, Avantibai (women’s) hospital 2, Jhalkaribai (women’s) hospital 2, Rani Laxmibai 3 and BRD, Ram Sagar Mishra and TB hospitals two each.

Director general, medical and health, Dr Lily Singh has written a letter to hospitals in this regard. The hospitals are required to take the equipment within one week.

Among other equipment, there are 50 high flow nasal cannula, several multipara monitor stands with display and 700 disposable bed sheets.