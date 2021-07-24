Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Light to moderate rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh
lucknow news

Light to moderate rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh

According to IMD, rainfall was recorded in Banda, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Badaun, Mahoba, Unnao and Etah.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Representative Image

Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers occurred at a few places in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, with heavy downpour at isolated places in the eastern part of the state.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning were witnessed in some parts, the meteorological department office said in a bulletin.

It said rainfall was recorded in Banda, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Badaun, Mahoba, Unnao and Etah.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Allahabad (37.4 degrees Celsius) and the lowest in Etawah (21.6 degrees celsius), the Met said.

It said rainfall and thundershowers are very likely at a few places in the state on Sunday with heavy downpour at isolated places in the western part.

The weather office also warned of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places.

Topics
uttar pradesh imd rainfall
