Like Manipur, law & order has collapsed in Haryana: Maya

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said here on Wednesday that like Manipur, law and order had collapsed in Haryana too. The outbreak of communal violence which spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state, leading to loss of life and damage to religious places and public property, was ample illustration of this, she said.

The BSP chief said the Haryana government should make serious and honest efforts to restore communal harmony.

Addressing a press conference, the BSP chief said it was unfortunate as well as alarming that the intelligence agency of Haryana was inactive. The claim of the Haryana government that communal violence started after a mob hurled stones at the yatra organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and its frontal organizations clearly showed that the Haryana government failed to ensure security to the yatra, she said.

The state government, local administration and intelligence agencies should have been alert over the organization of the yatra. The violence raised a question mark on the working as well as the intention of the state government. If the state government was unable to provide security to the yatra, why did it grant permission for it, she asked.

The violence in Nuh and spread of the rioting to other areas of Haryana clearly showed that the Haryana government was incapable of dealing with the situation. It was a matter of grave concern for the people, she said.

The sad and shameful incidents of communal violence in Haryana, Manipur and in other states could not be allowed to be made instruments for the fulfilment of political and selfish agenda. The protection of life, property and religion of the people was the constitutional duty of a government. It was possible only with impartial and effective working of the local police. The four governments of the BSP in Uttar Pradesh displayed commitment to the establishment of the rule of law. “The Haryana government can learn a lesson from my four governments in Uttar Pradesh,” Mayawati said.

The BSP chief said the Haryana government should make serious and honest efforts to restore communal harmony, peace and brotherhood in the state. The central government should assist the state government in restoring peace as well as maintaining law and order. The neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, had sounded red alert to check spread of the violence. “I appeal to the people of Haryana and neighbouring states to maintain peace and communal harmony,” she said.

