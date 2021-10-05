Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Liquor shop salesman beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh
lucknow news

Liquor shop salesman beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh

Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:57 PM IST
The police team sent Yadav’s body for post-mortem, he is suspected to have died of internal injuries caused in the assault (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Sudhir Kumar

Unidentified assailants thrashed a 28-year-old salesman at a country liquor shop at Nasirpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district to death on Monday night, police said.

A police officer said Yadav was a resident of Matsa village in the district. He added a customer got into an argument with Yadav and then called more people and thrashed the salesman to death.

The officer said that when local residents rushed to rescue Yadav, the assailants fled. He added that Rambadan Singh, the Superintendent of Police, rushed to the scene with a police team and started an inquiry. But none of the residents knew the identity of the assailants. The police team sent Yadav’s body for the post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (City) Gopinath Soni said that there were no signs of serious injuries on the body, but Yadav perhaps succumbed to internal injuries. The cause of death would be clear after the post-mortem is conducted, he added.

