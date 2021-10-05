Home / India News / Families of 2 Lakhimpur farmers stop funerals, demand post-mortem report
india news

Families of 2 Lakhimpur farmers stop funerals, demand post-mortem report

The demand for post- mortem report before two farmers were cremated led to top UP Police officer rushing to Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri . (HT Photo/Representative)
The demand for post- mortem report before two farmers were cremated led to top UP Police officer rushing to Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri . (HT Photo/Representative)
Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Copy Link
By Chandan Kumar

The families of two of the four farmers killed at Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmer protest on Sunday refused to cremate their bodies on Tuesday until they get their post-mortem reports.

The demand prompted inspector general of police (Lucknow) Laxmi Singh to rush to Tikunia. He visited the home of Nachhatar Singh, one of the two farmers, to discuss the matter with his family members. Local farmers were reported to have been gathering at the house in the family’s support.

The family members of Lovepreet Singh have also refused to conduct his funeral alleging the administration may tamper with the post-mortem reports after the funerals.

Also Read: She is fearless, won’t give up: Rahul Gandhi on sister Priyanka’s detention

A panel of doctors on Monday evening conducted the post-mortem of the farmers after the government agreed to the demands of their families including compensation. The bodies were returned to the families after the post-mortem on late Monday night for their cremations on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out