LJP (RV) plans to contest UP polls, can counter Oppn narrative: Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union minister, on Sunday said that his party plans to contest the 2027 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Paswan’s party has contested assembly elections in alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in some states, while in others it has gone solo. Union minister Chirag Paswan was n Lucknow to participate in ‘Nav Sankalp Sabha’. (HT photo)

The decision on contesting the UP polls will be taken by the party’s central parliamentary board while the state unit will decide on the alliance and number of seats on which party will field its candidate, he said.

Paswan was in Lucknow to participate in ‘Nav Sankalp Sabha’ organised to mark the birth anniversary of party founder and his father Ram Vilas Paswan. “My party is working to expand its base and strengthen the organisation in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Bihar, the LJP (Ram Vilas) assisted the NDA in countering the INDIA bloc narrative on the Constitution amendment and reservation. Out of the 40 seats there, the NDA bagged 30 while in UP the NDA faced a setback as it failed to counter the SP-Congress alliance narrative, the Union minister said.

A prominent Dalit leader who has an appeal among Dalit, OBC and forward caste in Bihar and UP, Paswan hopes that in the 2027 UP assembly election he can play an effective role in countering the opposition narrative on the issues concerned with the Dalit and OBC communities. “Till Chirag Paswan was is there, there is no danger to Constitution,” he added.

Attacking the SP and the Congress Paswan said, “Both the parties are indulged in divisive politics in UP playing caste and religion card. The Congress had humiliated Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and worked against the principles of the Constitution. Both are against the empowerment of the Dalit and OBC. Their activities are limited to get our vote and to work against our interests after forming government.”

Replying to a question on the alleged Ram temple donation theft case, he said: “This is an issue related to corruption that has also hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees. I myself am a devotee of Lord Ram. Every person who has faith in Lord Ram is concerned about this matter. There should be no politics over issues of faith.”

Paswan said both the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government were ensuring a fair investigation into the matter. “As the investigation progresses, whoever is found guilty no matter how senior an official they are, will face strict action. The guilty will get the harshest punishment so that nobody dares to play with the faith of Ram devotees again,” he added.

Rejecting Opposition’s allegations that influential people were being shielded, the Union minister said: “I once again assure you that no one will be spared. Protecting the guilty would amount to compromising with people’s faith. The government will not take any step that undermines the sentiments of Ram devotees. Every individual responsible will be identified, held accountable and punished.”

Playing the Dalit icons card, Paswan said, “Bhimrao Ambedkar, Maharaja Suheldev, Raja Bijli Pasi, Lakhan Pasi, Uda Devi, Veera Pasi as well as my father Ram Vilas Paswan had worked for the empowerment of the Dalit communities.”

The LJP played a crucial role in the implementation of the Mandal Commission report and several schemes were launched by the government for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes, he said.