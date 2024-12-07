Lko night temp drops below 10 degrees, light rains in UP likely

The night temperature in the capital city has dropped below 10 degrees Celsius, according to information recorded by the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday and Saturday, but is expected to see a brief rise. For representation only (HT File Photo)

As predicted by the IMD, following the dip in day temperatures in the state on Thursday, night temperatures too have taken a plunge, starting on Friday.

On Friday and Saturday, Lucknow recorded a night temperature of 9.6 degrees and 9.4 degrees, respectively. After recording a minimum temperature of 12.2 on Thursday, it dropped sharply by around 2 degrees, only 24 hours after the maximum temperature had dropped by approximately the same difference.

Last year, the lowest minimum temperature in December 2023 was recorded at 8.5 well past the first two weeks of the month. The temperature dropped past 10 degrees Celsius on December 11, 2023, recording 9.8 degrees Celsius. This year too, the IMD has predicted that the temperature will drop further after the morning of December 10. “This year, the drop below 10 has come just a couple of days early,” said Mohd Danish IMD in-charge Lucknow.

“This is due to the approach of the Western Disturbances which are supposed to enter the state on Sunday (December 8),” he said. The forecast for Lucknow is mainly clear sky, turning partly cloudy later in the day, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 25 degrees and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has predicted very light to light rain at isolated places in the state with shallow to moderate fog in some places in the early morning. However, after the passing of the Western Disturbance, which will be entering from the north-west, the minimum temperature will again see a rise of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius for a brief period - perhaps for a night on December 9 - while the maximum temperature will continue to drop.

“After the passing of this Western Disturbance, from the morning of December 10, there is a possibility of a sharp drop of 2-4 degrees Celsius in the minimum temperature across the state. Due to the increase in the density of fog, there is a possibility of dense fog in many areas of Purvanchal along with the Terai areas,” said Met director Manish Ranalkar.

The lowest night temperatures were recorded in Meerut, Bareilly and Ayodhya at 6.3, 6.4 and 6.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. The lowest day temperatures were recorded at Najibabad, Bareilly and Muzaffarnagar, at 21.5, 22.7 and 22.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.