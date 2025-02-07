Lko streets swamped with garbage amid corporators’ protest

The streets of the state capital are drowning in uncollected waste, following the protest of corporators over Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) decision to hand over waste collection and sweeping to a private company. For the past four days, continuous protests by LMC workers have led to widespread open dumping of garbage (Sourced)

For the past four days, continuous protests by LMC workers have led to widespread open dumping of garbage in key areas like Lalbagh, Hazratganj, Narhai, Jopling Road, Gomti Nagar, LDA Colony, and Latouche Road, causing severe hygiene problems for residents.

Despite mounting complaints, the private company tasked with waste collection has failed to take action, with piles of garbage remaining untouched. Even areas close to the LMC headquarters in Lalbagh, as well as Narhai and Vibhuti Khand under the Shaheedpath flyover, are seeing waste accumulation, exposing the administration’s negligence.

Residents voiced growing concerns over the deteriorating cleanliness and hygiene. Roop Kumar Sharma, president of the Greater Lucknow Jankalyan Mahasamiti, condemned the LMC for ignoring complaints. “The garbage accumulates even on frequently used routes, yet authorities turn a blind eye. Despite several complaints, there has been no action from the zonal offices,” Sharma said. He further pointed out that this issue is now spreading across most city areas.

Residents are also frustrated by the private contractors’ neglect of lane sweeping. Vikas, a Gomti Nagar Extension resident, complained about the sporadic cleaning of main roads while inner lanes remain filthy.

The growing rift between corporators and LMC over privatised waste management has left the city’s sanitation system in disarray, with no clear resolution in sight.

When contacted, additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava declined to comment on the ongoing crisis.