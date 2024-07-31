 Lko woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq on WhatsApp, FIR lodged - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi
Lko woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq on WhatsApp, FIR lodged

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 31, 2024 07:22 AM IST

From August 2022 to date, she had tried to resolve the issue, but when she failed to do so, she filed the FIR

A medical store owner allegedly gave banned triple talaq to his wife over WhatsApp in the Sadatganj police station area, police said.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The woman alleged that her husband was demanding 15 lakh in dowry and that when she protested, he threatened to throw acid on her. The police registered an FIR on Tuesday and are investigating the case.

According to the woman, she got married to Sadaf Munir of Malihabad Kasmandi Kala in 2010.

“He started demanding 10 lakh to open a medical store just a few days after marriage. When his demand was not met, he tried to get my pregnancy terminated. Later, I was thrown out of the house. Then my family somehow arranged for 10 lakh following which I was allowed entry to my in-laws’ house,” she said.

However, in August 2022, Sadaf again started pressuring her to bring another 15 lakh to expand his business.

“When I refused, Sadaf beat me and threw me out along with my two sons,” she alleged. She further said on Aug 10, 2022, her husband sent a message of triple talaq on her WhatsApp number.

“When I went to my in-laws’ house with my sons to resolve the issue, they did not let us enter and threatened to throw acid,” she alleged.

Brijesh Singh, SHO, Saadatganj, said that according to the woman, from August 2022 to date, she had tried to resolve the issue, but when she failed to do so, she filed the FIR.

“When I complained to the police, he said that he did not send it,” the victim said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Lko woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq on WhatsApp, FIR lodged
New Delhi
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
