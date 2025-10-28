Lko’s Bansmandi waste facility being rebuilt as permanent structure, despite removal assurances

The Bansmandi waste transfer station near Lalkuan, which the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) had earlier assured to remove due to frequent traffic snarls, is now being rebuilt as a permanent structure at the same spot where the temporary facility once stood. The development has reignited public anger over the civic body’s functioning.

Located under the Bansmandi–Naka flyover beside the LESA office, the waste transfer station has blocked one side of the busy road for over a year, forcing two-way traffic through a single narrow lane. The stretch is a key link connecting densely populated residential and commercial areas, and the obstruction has led to daily congestion, long queues of vehicles, and severe inconvenience for commuters and traders.

Earlier this year, officials had acknowledged the problem after Hindustan Times highlighted that the private company handling the transfer station had occupied nearly 50 feet of the road, leaving only one lane open. Inderjit Singh, who was the municipal commissioner at that time, had assured that the facility would be shifted to a new site.

However, a ground visit on Monday revealed a contrary development, with workers laying concrete pillars and installing tin shades, indicating that the temporary setup is now being converted into a permanent waste-handling structure on the same stretch.

Local shopkeepers and commuters said they felt misled by the reversal. “We were told it would be removed because it caused daily disruption. Now they are making it permanent. The road will remain blocked for years,” a band shop owner near the Bansmandi intersection said.

Residents from nearby areas including Lalkuan, Aminabad, Charbagh, and Naka, said the traffic situation has worsened. “One side of the road is completely closed. The remaining lane cannot handle the rush. Every day we are stuck in jams. There is no planning,” said commuter Suryansh Mishra.

Traffic police personnel posted in the area said congestion here has been persistent, as the road width is insufficient for two-way flow over an extended period.

When contacted, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said he was not aware of the ongoing construction. “I was unaware of this issue. I will visit the location and issue necessary instructions,” he said.