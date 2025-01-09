Lko’s Janeshwar Mishra Park photoshoot rates slashed

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has slashed photo shoot charges at Janeshwar Mishra Park to ₹8,000 plus GST, following dismal bookings under the previously set rate of ₹17,000. Despite the changes at Janeshwar Mishra Park, rates for other Smarak Samiti parks remain unchanged (Sourced)

The decision, spurred by protests from the photographers’ association, aims to boost footfall at the 376-acre park, a prime destination for wedding and event photography.

LDA horticulture officer Shashi Bharti said the revised rates, announced last week, have already attracted new bookings. “The previous rate was based on standard Smarak Samiti park charges, but the lack of interest prompted the revision,” Bharti said.

Despite the changes at Janeshwar Mishra Park, rates for other Smarak Samiti parks remain unchanged at ₹17,000 plus GST. Commercial photo shoot charges, which previously stood at ₹50,000 with an equivalent security deposit, are also under review for the park, an official said.

“This rate adjustment aligns with our strategy to enhance revenue while making the park more accessible for photographers,” an LDA official noted.