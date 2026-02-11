Lko’s NBFGR discovers new lobster species - smaller than rice grain - in Lakshadweep

Scientists from the Lucknow-based ICAR–National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBFGR), in Telibagh, have discovered a new species of squat lobster so small that it measures barely 3 millimetres - smaller than a grain of rice - in the coral reef ecosystems of Agatti Island in Lakshadweep. Microscopic picture of the recently discovered lobster sized 3mm, smaller than a grain of rice (Sourced)

“The discovery has been documented in the international taxonomy journal Zootaxa by researchers B Sureandiran, PR Divya, UM Naeem, A Sundaramanickam and TT Ajith Kumar, following detailed morphological analysis and taxonomic classification,” said Kajal Chakraborty, director, ICAR-NBFGR.

According to the researchers, the newly identified species belongs to the genus Galathea, a group of reef-dwelling anomuran crabs commonly known as squat lobsters. Though they resemble miniature lobsters, squat lobsters are crabs that have adapted to live deep within coral structures and rocky crevices, making them difficult to detect during routine marine surveys.

Despite their tiny size, these organisms play a crucial ecological role. They help recycle organic matter within coral reefs and form an important link in the marine food web, serving as prey for fish and other reef-dependent species. Scientists say the presence of such micro-fauna is a strong indicator of a healthy reef ecosystem.

Chakraborty said the finding highlights how much remains unknown about India’s marine biodiversity, particularly in remote island ecosystems such as Lakshadweep.

“The discovery underscores the richness of coral reef life and the urgent need to conserve these fragile ecosystems, which are increasingly threatened by climate change, pollution and human activity,” she said.

Researchers believe that many more such undiscovered species may exist in Indian waters, especially in coral reef habitats that remain largely unexplored. The finding adds to India’s growing list of marine species discoveries and reinforces the importance of sustained scientific exploration and conservation of coastal and island ecosystems.