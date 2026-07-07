LMC clears AI-based air pollution monitoring plan

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) Executive Committee meeting on Monday approved a series of proposals focusing on environmental monitoring, scientific waste management, civic infrastructure and revenue generation. LMC executive committee meeting held at Shivri Plant in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

The committee also introduced stricter norms for contractors executing civic projects and approved a framework to levy licence fees on warehouses and commercial user charges on LDA-owned public spaces used for business activities.

The decisions were taken during the executive committee meeting chaired by mayor Sushma Kharkwal at the Shivri Solid Waste Processing Plant.

The most significant decision was the approval of an AI-enabled ward-level air quality monitoring system under which 149 low-cost sensors will be installed across the city. The civic body will sign a memorandum of understanding with Airawat Research Foundation to establish the network, which will monitor PM2.5, PM10 and other pollutants in real time. The system will identify pollution hotspots and generate air quality forecasts up to 72 hours in advance. Officials said the project will be implemented without any financial burden on the municipal corporation.

LMC approves ₹26.6 crore plan to clear legacy waste

The executive committee also cleared the scientific disposal of nearly 4.21 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste lying at the Shivri Solid Waste Processing Plant. The waste will be processed through bioremediation by the existing concessionaire at an estimated cost of ₹26.60 crore.

Officials said the move would help reclaim landfill space, reduce environmental hazards and improve overall waste management in the city.

Sushil Tiwari ‘Pammi’ appointed executive vice-chairman

At the beginning of the meeting, the election process for the post of executive vice-chairman was concluded. All members unanimously elected Executive Committee member Sushil Tiwari ‘Pammi’ as the vice-chairman. Subsequently, proposals concerning various departments were presented before the Executive Committee.

Revenue generation gets major push

Seeking to widen its revenue base, the committee approved preparation of bylaws to collect licence fees from e-commerce and other warehouses operating within municipal limits in the state capital.

The executive also decided to levy commercial tax and user charges on LDA-owned parks and other public properties wherever they are being used for commercial purposes like shops or events being organized in the premises. Civic officials believe both measures will generate additional municipal revenue and reduce dependence on conventional tax sources.

Contractor cap to improve quality of civic works

In a move aimed at improving project execution, the executive committee decided that a contractor or firm will not be allowed to handle more than 10 ongoing works valued above ₹10 lakh at a time.

Firms already executing 10 such projects will become ineligible to participate in fresh tenders until some projects are completed. Officials said the decision would ensure timely completion of works and improve construction quality by preventing overburdening of contractors.

No colony takeover without complete civic infrastructure

The committee also resolved that the municipal corporation would take over colonies only after all mandatory civic infrastructure, including roads, drainage and other public facilities, is fully handed over.

Officials said the decision would prevent future disputes and reduce the burden of completing unfinished infrastructure after the takeover.

Infrastructure and civic projects receive approval

Among other key approvals, the executive committee sanctioned land for construction of a 33/11 KV electricity substation at Kalli Paschim to strengthen power supply in the area. It also approved land for construction of a new Zone-5 municipal office at Amausi to improve administrative efficiency.

The committee approved the purchase of four tractors and four trolleys for the collection and transportation of horticulture waste generated from tree pruning and park maintenance. It also cleared a proposal to construct a community marriage hall on municipal land in Para.

Advertisement policy, education and parking reforms

The executive approved a market survey for revising advertisement rates under the proposed Advertisement Policy-2026. A private agency selected through e-tendering will assess the commercial value of unipoles, digital screens, bus shelters and other advertising locations before new rates are finalised.

In the education sector, the committee approved a proposal to introduce co-education at the municipal-run Aminabad Inter College, allowing admission of girl students for the first time. The proposal will now be placed before the municipal House for final approval.

5% rebate on property tax and user charges until July 31, 2026

To boost the collection of property tax and user charges and encourage the maximum number of citizens to make timely payments, the Committee has approved a significant proposal. Under this decision, starting Tuesday, property taxpayers will receive a 5% rebate on payments made via both online and offline modes. Citizens can avail themselves of this rebate until July 31.

POS machines distributed to zonal officers

At the executive meeting, Kharkwal distributed POS machines to all zonal officers. These machines will make the LMC’s enforcement actions more effective, transparent.With the help of these POS machines, on-the-spot fines can be imposed against those who encroach upon public spaces, litter, or use banned single-use plastic.