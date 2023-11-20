close_game
LMC hunting land for sports stadium in state capital

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 20, 2023 07:54 AM IST

The announcement for the stadium was made in the presence of municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh, who promised to take up the project on priority.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation is looking for land to build a sports stadium in the state capital after instructions from mayor Sushma Kharkwal.

The announcement for the stadium was made in the presence of municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh, who promised to take up the project on priority. (For representation)
The announcement for the stadium was made in the presence of municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh, who promised to take up the project on priority. (For representation)

While additional municipal commissioner Lalit Kumar has been given the responsibility to look for a suitable area, the corporation may consider a land parcel of 130 bighas on Bijnor Road for the facility.

Mayor Kharakwal said: “There are only a few stadiums in the capital. Most playgrounds are lost to apartments or parks. So a stadium is required for the city as not every one can go to Ekana or KD Singh Babu. I have received a number of complaints about the lack of sufficient stadiums that can be booked for events.”

The announcement for the stadium was made in the presence of municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh, who promised to take up the project on priority.

