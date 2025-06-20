LMC initiative: Citizens can pay lumpsum online to avail 10% discount on garbage collection fee

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has introduced a 10% discount on door-to-door waste collection user charges for citizens who make lumpsum payments through online modes. The discount, available till June 30, applies to payments made via UPI, BBPS, netbanking and cards, said officials. The discount, available till June 30, applies to payments made via UPI, BBPS, netbanking and cards, said officials. (Pic for representation)

To mark the official rollout of the initiative, mayor Sushma Kharkwal paid the user charge for her residence through the LMC’s website - lmc.up.nic.in. She then urged citizens to follow her example, stressing that timely online payments would not only reduce hassle for households, but also help build a cleaner, smarter Lucknow. Chief tax assessment officer Ashok Kumar, along with citizens VM Pathak and Neha Singh, also paid their dues digitally in response to her appeal, the LMC stated in release on Friday.

As per the new structure, homeowners paying a house tax of up to ₹5,000 annually will pay a monthly charge of ₹50, while those paying above ₹5,000 will pay ₹100 per month. Citizens can also opt for a yearly lumpsum payment to avail the 10% discount. The mayor clarified that after June 30, the discount will be available only to those who pay both the user charge and house tax in full.

Citizens welcomed the online facility, saying it saves time, offers transparency, and prevents confusion over fluctuating service fees. “Earlier, we weren’t sure how much to pay for garbage collection. Now, the rates are fixed and available online,” said Rohit Sharma, a resident of Indira Nagar. Others appreciated the digital-first approach. “I paid my charges through UPI in just a few minutes. It’s smooth and convenient,” said Neha Singh, who attended the launch.

To prevent irregular collections, the mayor issued a strong message to residents: if anyone demands money for garbage collection after you’ve paid online, report it immediately to the mayor’s helpline at 6389200005. Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar directed officials to ensure every household is informed about the revised charges and the discount scheme. “No citizen should face confusion. The process must be citizen-friendly and transparent,” he said.

The LMC believes that regular collection will help reduce garbage dumping on roads and in drains, leading to better hygiene and a likely boost in Swachh Bharat rankings for the city.