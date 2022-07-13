LMC issues advisory to owners of aggressive dog breeds

Following an incident in Kaiserbagh where a pet Pitbull mauled her owner, an elderly woman, to death, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has issued an advisory to residents who have dangerous breeds like American Pitbull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Doberman Pinscher, Boxer and German Shepherd as pets.

Municipal Commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “Firstly, one should avoid keeping these dangerous breeds without proper training, and if you want to keep these dogs then along with dogs, the owners should also undergo training on tackling them.”

Yesterday, a retired teacher Sushila Tripathi, 75, a resident of Bengali Tola, Kaiserbagh, was mauled to death by her pet Pitbull. The injured woman was rushed to Balrampur Hospital by her neighbours. She later succumbed to her injuries.

According to reports, the woman’s son Amit has had two Pitbulls as pets for the past several years. Amit was in the gym at the time of the incident.

Inderjeet Singh further added that residents are advised to keep friendly breeds. However, anyone keeping aggressive dogs should pay special attention to their behaviour, mannerisms, food, living conditions and nature.

“In case of any behavioural change, the nearest veterinary doctor should be contacted. Proper care of large dogs should be taken, and only trained dogs should be kept inside the house. According to the Control and Regulation of Dogs bye-law 2003, there is a provision to fine up to ₹5000, if the dog disturbs any neighbourhood or bites anyone outside his boundary wall,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, director of animal welfare Dr Arvaind Rao said, “The death of an elderly woman was unfortunate. According to our figures, this was the third case in the country where the Pitbull attacked his owner or any other member of the house. Before Lucknow, such cases have been reported in Yamunanagar in Haryana in February 2022 and Jaipur in Rajasthan in July 2021.”

Dr Rao said this dog breed is known to attack its owners when angry or provoked and was banned in many countries. “The municipal corporation has issued licenses of 4824 pet dogs of all species in the capital since April, of which 23 licenses are for Pitbulls,” Dr Rao added.

LMC veterinary officer Dr Abhinav Verma said, “LMC doesn’t have records whether the Pitbull that killed the elderly woman was registered with it. We will clarify from the owners if they have any licence for the dogs.”