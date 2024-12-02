Menu Explore
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
LMC locks Lalbagh park without notice, residents demand answers

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 02, 2024 08:22 PM IST

The park, a vital green space featuring benches and a fountain, remains off-limits, forcing morning and evening visitors to stand outside its gates.

Residents and visitors to Lalbagh’s public park, located right next to Sharma tea stall, have been locked out for five days, sparking frustration and confusion. Despite its proximity to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) office, no official explanation or notice has been provided for the closure of the popular recreational space, leaving locals and shopkeepers outraged.

Locked park gates in the Lalbagh area on Monday (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)
Locked park gates in the Lalbagh area on Monday (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

The park, a vital green space featuring benches and a fountain, remains off-limits, forcing morning and evening visitors to stand outside its gates. Locals claimed that the closure is unjustified, with no visible maintenance or activity inside.

“It’s unfair to the people who rely on this park for relaxation. No notice was put up, and there hasn’t been any maintenance work,” said Manav Sharma, owner of a nearby tea stall. He also said that shopkeepers have been voluntarily maintaining the park and criticised the LMC for the abrupt closure.

When questioned, LMC garden superintendent Gangaram Gautam stated that the park operates for three hours in the morning (6 am–9 am) and evening (4 pm–7 pm) daily, and the decision to lock it was made by senior officials. However, residents and shopkeepers refuted these claims, insisting the park has been completely inaccessible for five days.

