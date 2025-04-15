LMC passes 4,304 cr budget, focus on sanitation, infra push

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Tuesday passed a ₹4,304.53 crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, prioritising sanitation, waste management, civic infrastructure, and digital governance. Despite repeated adjournments and noisy scenes, the House concluded with the majority support for the budget proposals. Sanitation and waste management received the highest allocation in the budget. (Sourced)

The estimated expenditure for the fiscal year is ₹3,307.86 crore, leaving room for the civic body to undertake several development works. The budget aims to improve service delivery across the city while maintaining financial discipline.

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal and municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh voluntarily reduced their discretionary funds, while the ward-wise allocation for corporators has been increased from ₹1.5 crore to ₹2.1 crore (including GST). This move is intended to enable faster execution of ward-level infrastructure projects.

Corporators now have flexibility in spending their funds. The approved allocation includes ₹150 lakh per ward for road repairs, ₹10 lakh each for patchwork, culvert repairs, and road lighting, ₹5 lakh each for fogging and pesticide spraying, ₹5 lakh for handcart purchases, ₹10 lakh for e-rickshaws and funeral refrigerators, and ₹10 lakh for park maintenance.

Mayor accused of bypassing panel

However, the session was marred by protests. BJP corporator Mukesh Singh Monty tore a copy of the budget and alleged that the Mayor bypassed the executive committee in finalising the proposals. Monty demanded the release of the March 24 committee meeting video, claiming that key approved points were excluded from the House proceedings. “This resolution is fake and illegal. The Mayor has overstepped her authority and violated the corporators’ rights,” Monty shouted while holding a picture of Dr BR Ambedkar. Congress corporators also joined the protest, staging a sit-in inside the well of the House.

Reacting strongly, Mayor Kharakwal condemned the act, stating that the budget is the collective property of the Corporation. She said she would raise the issue with the BJP leadership and called for an apology. The House had to be adjourned twice due to the ruckus but reconvened later and passed the budget.

LMC to float new tender for waste services

Sanitation and waste management received the highest allocation in the budget. The focus will be on improving door-to-door garbage collection, solid waste segregation, and upgrading waste transfer stations. The contract with a private agency managing five transfer stations has been terminated for non-compliance, and a new tender will be issued, commissioner Singh informed.

To streamline revenue, the LMC has proposed linking user charges for waste collection with house tax. “The private company failed to provide adequate manpower and was found sub-letting work. A new tender will be floated soon,” Singh told corporators in response to their queries about poor cleanliness and irregular garbage lifting.

BJP corporator Prithvi Gupta raised concerns about poor waste collection in his ward, prompting the Mayor to seek an explanation from the zonal in-charge and direct action against the private company responsible.

Higher outlays for parks, schools

The budget also provides for enhancements in urban infrastructure. Allocation for e-governance has been increased from ₹200 lakh to ₹400 lakh to accelerate computerisation and transparency in services. The budget for cremation grounds has been raised from ₹10 lakh to ₹100 lakh. Park maintenance funding has gone up from ₹200 lakh to ₹600 lakh. Civic schools will receive ₹500 lakh this year, a fivefold increase compared to the previous budget.

Jalkal department to operate with ₹407 cr budget

A separate budget of ₹407.34 crore was passed for the Jalkal department, which oversees water and sewer services. Officials project a surplus of ₹1.49 crore due to better online billing and controlled spending. Revenue from taxes and fees is expected to be ₹295.42 crore, while ₹111.92 crore will come through capital grants and water connection charges.

Of the total Jalkal expenditure, ₹253.33 crore is earmarked for salaries, daily operations, and treatment chemicals. The remaining ₹152.51 crore will fund capital works and energy bills.

Several corporators voiced dissatisfaction over fund distribution and procedural transparency. BJP corporator Sushil Kumar Tiwari ‘Pammi’ said there should be equitable allocation of resources to ensure balanced development in all wards. Mayor Kharakwal responded by stating that the civic body has a liability of ₹550 crore and stressed the need for prudent spending.