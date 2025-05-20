LMC plans India’s ‘first’ animal birth control training centre

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has claimed that it would be setting up India’s first animal birth control or ABC training centre in the city. The state government has approved ₹1.25 crore for the project, which tends to include a programme for the sterilisation of stray dogs and the construction of a dedicated facility at the veterinary hospital located in Indira Nagar’s Jarahara area. (For representation)

LMC officials confirmed that the new training centre will not only focus on the sterilisation efforts but will also serve as a hub for training individuals in dog-catching and ABC procedures.

“This ABC centre will be the first of its kind in the country,” claimed Arvind Kumar Rao, an additional municipal commissioner. “It will allow individuals to enroll for the training by paying a nominal fee, which is yet to be finalised. The training will cover dog-catching techniques and sterilisation procedures that can help mitigate the conflict between humans and stray animals.”

The proposal for the project was submitted by Rao earlier this year and included a detailed project report (DPR) with an estimated cost of ₹2.5 crore. Responding to the proposal, the state government released ₹1.25 crore from the remaining balance of ₹15 crore State Level Fund created under the Fifth State Finance Commission for ABC initiatives across urban bodies in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the government order, the released funds will be transferred following standard financial procedures. LMC has been instructed to begin the project without delay.

LMC’s animal husbandry officer Abhinav Verma said a private agency would operate the centre. “The state government, LMC, and Animal Welfare Board of India will oversee the project. This will ensure transparency and adherence to national standards in animal welfare and sterilisation protocols,” he said.

Officials believe that the ABC Training Centre will play a crucial role in creating a long-term infrastructure for managing the stray dog population and standardizing animal birth control efforts in the city.