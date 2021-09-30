Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / LMC plans to charge licence fee from commercial vehicle operators
lucknow news

LMC plans to charge licence fee from commercial vehicle operators

By-laws prepared after discussions with public representatives,representatives of trader bodies and transport unions will be presented before executive committee members who are expected to give the nod, says municipal commissioner
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:42 AM IST
These licences would be issued from April 1 to June 30 every year. (Pic for representation)

LUCKNOW Plying a commercial vehicle on city roads may now require operators to procure trade licence and pay fees to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

As per a government order, civic officials have prepared byelaws for charging licence fee from vehicle operators, said municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi.

He said the by-laws prepared after discussions with public representatives, representatives of trader bodies and transport unions would be presented before the executive committee members who are expected to give the nod on Thursday.

“Tempo taxi, mini bus, bus, rickshaw and trolley operators will have to pay trade licence fee to the LMC for plying their vehicles. This will not only regulate the trade of transport in the state capital but also increase the earnings of the corporation,” added Dwivedi.

These licences would be issued from April 1 to June 30 every year. Anyone not taking the licence would have to dole out a fine of 10 per day or 300 per month, besides a fine of 500 for not producing the licence when demanded by LMC officials.

RELATED STORIES

The LMC’s executive committee will also discuss the proposal of selling 327 shops of Mohan Market in Aminabad and 48 shops in Guru Nanak market in Charbagh to its tenants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gorakhpur incident: Priyanka, Mayawati, Akhilesh attack Uttar Pradesh govt

Post-Covid loneliness, depression pose a greater risk for elderly: Doctors

Yogi: Government working for development sans bias

Owaisi, Rajbhar meet Shivpal, urge him to join alliance
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP