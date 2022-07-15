Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / LMC starts online house tax assessment facility
lucknow news

LMC starts online house tax assessment facility

Citizens will be able to do the assessment of their newly constructed house, sitting at home, and also deposit house tax by filling the online form , says mayor
Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia inaugurating the online house tax assessment facility at the LMC office on Friday. (Sourced)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 07:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Moving towards Digital India, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) started the facility for online house tax assessment from Friday. The service was inaugurated by mayor Sanyukta Bhatia in the presence of municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh and other senior officials of the civic body.

“Now, residents will be able to do the assessment of their newly constructed house, sitting at home, and also deposit house tax by filling the online form without having to visit the municipal office,” stated mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.

The payment of tax by a citizen was also done successfully in front of the mayor in just 10 minutes.

Online applications can be made for assessment by completing the process by following a few steps. One has to visit the website of municipal corporation https://imc.up.nic.in and then on the page of home tax department, click on online self-assessment.

After clicking on self-assessment/new assessment, one will have to read the information window and give consent. After that, in the next open window, OTP would be generated on mobile number.

RELATED STORIES

After filling the OTP, another window will open. After selecting ward and mohalla, the information related to building will have to be filled in the form. When the form is filled, residents have to see a preview and submit it. As soon as the form is submitted, house ID of the building will be generated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP