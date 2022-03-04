LMC to verify attendance of sanitation workers manually

After electronic attendance system of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) failed to yield desired results, the civic body has decided to manually monitor the presence of all sanitation workers during duty hours.

To note, the LMC had commissioned tracking watches among the sanitation workers (who are mostly hired on contractual basis through different contractors) since 2018 but now it has been found the smart gadgets were carried to the place for attendance by contractors and their aides instead of the actual staff being present there.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi had recently found anomalies in attendance system of tracking watches during his inspections in Aminabad, Kanahaiyya Madhopur ward II , Krishna Nagar and Balaganj wards where he found only half of the sanitation workers present instead of 90% displayed in the electronic attendance system.

This prompted him to order an inquiry into the matter and terminate the contract of one agency that provides contractual workers to the LMC. Besides, a fine of ₹3 lakh has also been slapped on the agency.

It is pertinent to mention here that LMC spends ₹140 crore annually on keeping the city clean and most of the sanitation workers are appointed on contract.

“Fines have been imposed on several agencies for not performing their task in a proper way. The LMC will not tolerate any laxity when it comes to sanitation work in city,” said Dwivedi.

Officials said in 2018, the LMC had purchased tracking watches for its sanitation staff to monitor the staff’s movements during office hours. But now the LMC staff and contractors have learned to dodge even the electronic device.

Officials alleged that the contractors work with a lesser workforce and take payment for more workers through forged documents cheating the LMC and residents both.

“While residents are not getting proper cleanliness in their wards LMC is ending up paying extra for the workers who have never worked for them,” said the official on condition of anonymity.