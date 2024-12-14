LMC collects 41K in fines during pet licence-checking drive

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) collected ₹41,200 during a pet licence-checking campaign carried out on Saturday. The campaign covered areas near Lohia Park and localities such as Vineet Khand, Virat Khand, Vishal Khand, and Vijayant Khand areas in the state capital. LMC pet licence-checking drive in progress on Saturday. (Sourced)

The animal welfare department launched the drive at 6:30 a.m. in Zone-4, which involved the enforcement team and the dog-catching squad, led by several other officials.

The drive resulted in fines totaling ₹35,000 imposed on seven individuals who were found walking their dogs without valid licences. The team also facilitated on-the-spot issuance of pet licences, generating an additional ₹6,200. Among the violations,

a Labrador and a Pug were seized but later released after the owners paid the prescribed penalties.

The LMC has clarified that failing to present a valid dog licence can result in a fine of up to ₹5,000 per dog. In cases of non-compliance, the LMC is authorised to confiscate unlicenced dogs.

Currently, there are over 10,000 pet dogs in the city, but only 3,720 licences have been issued in this financial year, reflecting a sharp decline from 5,600 licenses in 2023-24 and 8,200 in 2022-23.

The campaign sparked a mixed response from the public, with some pet owners seen fleeing the area, while others locked their pets indoors. The team also faced resistance from individuals who argued or attempted to influence officials.

An LMC official explained that according to the rules, residents are allowed to keep a maximum of two dogs per 200 square meters of property. The licence fee is ₹1,000 for foreign breeds and ₹200 for Indian breeds, in a financial year. Pet owners can apply for licenses online via the LMC’s website (lmc.up.nic.in) or visit the animal welfare office at the Lalbagh Headquarters.

The LMC has intensified efforts by conducting weekly dog licence checks every Saturday, throughout December. LMC officials said that the issuance of licences has increased significantly following the campaigns. A license is issued only after confirming the dog’s rabies vaccination status and receiving an affidavit of compliance with the Dog Control Byelaws, 2003.

The LMC urged pet owners to comply with licensing regulations to avoid penalties and ensure responsible pet ownership.