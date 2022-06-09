Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lok Sabha bypolls: Mishra’s name missing from BSP’s star campaigner list

The name of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) general secretary SC Mishra is missing from the list of the star campaigners announced by the party for the Lok Sabha bypolls for the Azamgarh seat
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The BSP released the list of the 40 star campaigners for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday.

The list includes BSP president Mayawati, state unit president Bhim Rajbhar, party MLA Umashankar Singh, zonal coordinator Munkad Ali and other senior party leaders.

Mishra, whose term as a member of Rajya Sabha expires on July 4, had campaigned extensively for his party in the 2022 U.P. assembly elections held in February-March. Mishra was entrusted with the task of mobilising the Brahmin community to support the BSP. BSP managed to win only one seat in the 2022 U.P. assembly elections.

Nakul Dubey — a close aide of Mishra — joined the Congress recently, setting speculation of a rift in the party. A BSP member said Mishra was not included in the list of the star campaigners on health grounds.

To win the seat, the party has included OBC-Dalit and Muslim leaders as star campaigners, he added.

BSP has fielded former MLA Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali for the bypolls on Azamgarh seat.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav vacated the seat to retain the Karhal assembly seat located in Mainpuri district.

