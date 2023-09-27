Long ignored Chhoti Baradari in Lko finally getting a face-lift

LUCKNOW: Renovation long overdue for Chhoti Baradari in Raja Rampal Singh Park, next to Safed Baradari in Qaisar Bagh, has finally begun. The city’s heritage lovers had for quite some time been demanding restoration of the battered edifice crying for attention.

Renovation of the crumbling Chhoti Baradari began on Tuesday. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Well-known city-based heritage architect Ashish Srivastava, who has undertaken the work to restore the 200-years-old structure, made of single-piece marbles, said, “Funds have been allocated and the work of restoration has begun and it will be completed in next six months. Even though the restoration of the entire park is to be done, the cost of repair work of the dilapidated chhatari (Chhoti Baradari) will cost around ₹30 lakh.”

Chhatari is located in the centre of the park, surrounded by an artificial pond. The park also has a statue of freedom fighter Raja Rampal Singh after whom it is named.

Though most part of the chhatari is destroyed, the remaining part will help in restoration work. “About 1/4th part of the chhatari is still there which will be used to make the new structure. Marble similar to the one used in the old edifice will be brought from Rajasthan. It is the same marble from which Taj Mahal is made,” Srivastava added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Srivastava, along with other heritage enthusiasts, had approached the Lucknow Development Authority for the immediate restoration of the structure a year ago. “However, now the effort has borne fruit and it is ready to get a new lease of life,” he said.

While the exact history of the Chhoti Baradari is unknown, some believe it was relocated from another part of the city to its current location post-independence. Others claim it had always been at the same place in the park. “There is no recorded history of the small baradari, hence, its exact inception is unknown till date,” said Lucknow-based historian Ravi Bhatt adding there was no practice of recording history in those days.

However, Ashish Srivastava said, “According to documents and images of 1858 available in the state archives, the Chhatri was not shifted from any other place and was build during the rule of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Keeping this in mind, the beautification was done in sync with the design of the old era and the park was revamped in 2004 under the Urban Conservation Project Part-I. At a cost of ₹2 crore, the entire park was given a facelift.” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON