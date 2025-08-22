Long-delayed Saumitra Vihar housing project set for launch in 3 months

The Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (Awas Vikas Parishad) is set to launch its long-delayed Saumitra Vihar Housing Scheme on New Jail Road near Gosainganj within the next three months. Officials said procedural approvals and land documentation that had stalled the project are now being resolved. Officials said procedural approvals and land documentation that had stalled the project are now being resolved. (For representation)

Deputy housing commissioner Chandan Kumar Patel on Thursday confirmed that the lottery for farmers, who surrendered land under the pooling system, will take place in the last week of August this year. “The general public will get access to the scheme after farmers are allotted their share,” he added.

According to Board secretary Niraj Shukla, the scheme will be rolled out in two phases, with each offering about 2,000 residential and commercial plots.

The scheme will cater to all income groups, with 10% of the plots reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) and another 10% for the middle-income group (MIG). Plot sizes will include 30 square metre for EWS, 65 square metre for MIG, and 128-300 square metre for high-income group (HIG) buyers. Residential plots will range between 80 and 200 square metre, while commercial plots will be priced at around ₹23,000 per square metre, officials said.

The Board has promised a modern neighbourhood equipped with roads, streetlights, parks, and essential civic infrastructure.

“Registrations will open once the scheme is launched, and allotment will be through a lottery system,” Shukla said. Applicants will get one month to apply, and successful candidates will have to complete payments within the stipulated period.

The scheme, initially planned for launch in January and later during the Mahakumbh, was delayed over land mutation and no-objection certificates. Officials now say the required approvals, including RERA clearance, are in the final stages.

“We expect to launch the scheme within three months of completing all documentation work and after obtaining the RERA approval. Farmers, compensated through land pooling, will receive their plots first. Preparations are underway for the lottery in the last week of this month,” Patel said.

Given its strategic location and the scale of planned infrastructure, the Board anticipates strong demand once the scheme opens. Authorities believe the project could emerge as one of the most sought-after housing clusters in Lucknow, an official said.