Lord Ram won’t forgive those who betrayed devotees faith: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the BJP prioritises “wealth over faith” and said Lord Ram would never forgive those who played with the sentiments of devotees, as he intensified his attack on the ruling party over the alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ram temple. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

Akhilesh made the remarks while speaking to mediapersons after attending a wedding ceremony at the residence of former minister Chandradev Ram Yadav in Sidhari area of Azamgarh.

He said Ayodhya is a centre of faith not only for Indians but also for Sanatanis across the world and holds deep emotional significance for them.

Claiming that the BJP gives priority to wealth over faith, Akhilesh said, “People have long felt that their (BJP) focus here is more on wealth than on religion; for them, wealth is religion, wealth comes first, faith later. This shouldn’t be about any single individual. The CM claims to have set a world record for the number of visits to Ayodhya. Was he unaware of the situation?”

Referring to the alleged donation embezzlement, the former chief minister said the government was compelled to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after information about the irregularities surfaced. However, he questioned who received the SIT report and what action was taken on its findings.

Akhilesh said people across the country were aggrieved and described the alleged embezzlement of donations as condemnable.

He also claimed that the government itself had accepted that theft of donations occurred and that CCTV footage was evidence of it. “The Sindhi community, for instance, has alleged that they had donated silver, diamonds, or made anonymous offerings. Lord Shri Ram can never forgive those who have thus toyed with people’s faith,” he said.

Targeting the BJP, Akhilesh claimed that the public was prepared to remove the government from power and would seek an account of its tenure, including employment generation and reservation-related issues.

He also criticised the BJP over its “One Nation, One Election” pitch, alleging that it was unable to conduct even Gram Pradhan elections.

He urged the people of UP to remain determined to remove the BJP government and called for the alleged corruption in Ayodhya to be exposed so that the public receives accurate information.