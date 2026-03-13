Losing sleep could cost you your heart, docs warn

Sleep disorders are quietly fuelling a rise in heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and mental health problems, doctors at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, warned on Thursday, on the eve of World Sleep Day. Representational image (Sourced)

Marking the occasion, themed “Sleep Well, Live Better,” the department of pulmonary and critical care medicine at KGMU called for greater awareness and early diagnosis of sleep-related illnesses, which are often overlooked despite their serious health consequences.

“Good sleep is a fundamental requirement of the human body. In the race for success, people should not compromise on sleep,” said prof Ved Prakash, head of the pulmonary and critical care medicine department, KGMU.

Around 10% of adults worldwide suffer from insomnia, the most common sleep disorder. Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) affects 3-7% of adults globally, with nearly 930 million suffering from it and about 420 million experiencing moderate to severe forms. OSA increases the risk of heart disease, hypertension, depression, stroke and other neurological conditions.

“Nearly 80% of patients with sleep apnea remain undiagnosed, which is why awareness is extremely important,” doctors said.

Common warning signs include excessive daytime sleepiness, loud snoring, choking during sleep, persistent headaches, fatigue, irritability and memory problems. Lack of adequate sleep affects nearly 45% of people globally, impacting physical and mental health as well as work productivity.

Sleep disorders can be diagnosed through clinical history, physical examinations and screening tools, with overnight sleep studies being the most accurate method. KGMU’s department has a 64-channel sleep laboratory for detailed monitoring. Disorders can often be managed through exercise, weight reduction, yoga and lifestyle changes, while advanced treatments such as CPAP devices and surgery are available for severe cases.

The event saw participation from senior doctors from KGMU and Era University, who shared insights on the growing impact of sleep disorders across cardiology, neurology, ENT and mental health.

Doctors said adequate sleep should be treated as an essential component of health, similar to proper nutrition and regular exercise, and advised people to consult medical experts if they experience persistent sleep-related symptoms.