Low voting in Lko: Why efforts failed? Here are possible reasons

A day after Uttar Pradesh capital registered low voting percentage in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls despite several efforts, officials are identifying possible reasons that led to it. Lucknow, which went to polls in the fifth phase on May 20, recorded 52.28% polling and fell short of the 2019 turnout of 54.78% and the 2014 figure of 53.06%. Historically urban areas tend to show voter apathy in Uttar Pradesh capital. (For Representation)

One of the reasons revolves around the accuracy of the voter list. There are speculations that the list might be containing names of those who no longer reside in the city or have passed away, thus skewing the actual percentage of active voters.

“A significant chunk of city’s youngsters has moved out for better career opportunities. Many of them might find it challenging to return home to cast their vote, especially if they are settled far from their hometown. This could be a substantial factor leading to decline in voter turnout,” says prof Manuka Khanna, head, political science department, Lucknow University.

Another aspect is the laidback attitude of the residents. Historically urban areas tend to show voter apathy. Despite various campaigns and efforts to motivate citizens to vote, the complacency remains a hurdle.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob said, “There is no need to get disheartened. We have done exceptionally well as combined voting percentage of Lucknow city and Mohanlalganj was around 57% which is at par with state average. But yes in Lucknow city, we will have to check duplication of names, remove names of deceased and at the same time add the names of new voters.”

“Besides, those voters should be identified who have been transferred to other districts so that they can vote there only,” she added. District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar said, “The city’s administration is determined to address these challenges to ensure a higher and more accurate voter turnout in coming years but there is a very thin line between administrative and political mobilisation of voters. We can only persuade them to vote. It’s the duty of every individual to exercise their franchise.” Officials are now tasked with looking into these issues comprehensively.