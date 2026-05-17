LT Grade (Computer Teacher) Recruitment-2025: Only 682 qualify for mains against 1,056 posts

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has once again reported a shortage of qualified candidates in the LT Grade (assistant teacher/trained graduate teacher) Computer Subject Recruitment-2025, with only 682 aspirants qualifying for the main examination against 1,056 vacancies in government secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. Representational image (Sourced)

According to UPPSC secretary Girijesh Kumar Tyagi, the recruitment is being conducted for 1,056 posts, including 601 vacancies in the men’s branch and 455 in the women’s branch. The preliminary examination was held on April 5 across six districts. Out of 70,496 registered candidates, 30,515 appeared for the examination.

According to the UPPSC, only 682 candidates could be shortlisted for the main examination as several aspirants failed to secure the prescribed minimum qualifying marks. It added that even candidates up to 15 times the number of vacancies could not be shortlisted for the mains due to the low number of eligible candidates.

The preliminary examination result has been uploaded on the UPPSC official website. Separate instructions regarding online applications and other procedures for the main examination will be issued later to qualified candidates. Information related to marks and cut-off scores will be released after the final selection result is declared.

The latest recruitment outcome is similar to the 2018 LT Grade Computer Teacher recruitment, when computer subject teacher appointments in government secondary schools were introduced for the first time.

In the 2018 recruitment, UPPSC conducted a written examination on July 29 for 1,673 posts, including 898 vacancies in the men’s branch and 775 in the women’s branch.

However, due to a shortage of eligible BEd-qualified candidates, only 36 candidates qualified in that recruitment process, leaving 1,637 posts vacant.