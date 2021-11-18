LU convocation: Swati to get Chancellor’s Medal, Dev Dhar Dr Chakravarti Medal

The Lucknow University (LU) administration on Thursday announced the names of Swati Singh and Dev Dhar Dubey for the chancellor’s gold medal and Dr Chakravarti Gold Medal for social service respectively. The duo will be felicitated during the convocation of the university scheduled later this month.

Meetendra Srivastava has been selected for the prestigious Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medal for being the best NCC cadet. The university administration is likely to announce the names of other students who will receive medals during the event in coming days.

A Lucknowite, Swati Singh completed her final semester in law from the university with an aggregate of 68% this year. An alumna of CMS Gomti Nagar branch, she is trying to pursue further studies from abroad on a scholarship. “My elder brother was offered a 100% scholarship from a university abroad. I am looking for a similar offer to do my postgraduation in law,” she said.

A resident of Gorakhpur, Dev Dhar Dubey, a ninth semester LL.B. honours student at the university, is the son of criminal lawyer. The 21-year-old is preparing for civil services exam. Meetendra Srivastava, who is also preparing for the same exam, said, “I want to serve the nation by joining the civil services. I consider my father my role model.”

