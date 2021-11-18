Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / LU convocation: Swati to get Chancellor’s Medal, Dev Dhar Dr Chakravarti Medal
lucknow news

LU convocation: Swati to get Chancellor’s Medal, Dev Dhar Dr Chakravarti Medal

The Lucknow University (LU) administration on Thursday announced the names of Swati Singh and Dev Dhar Dubey for the chancellor’s gold medal and Dr Chakravarti Gold Medal for social service respectively
The LU convocation is slated to be held later this month (HT file photo)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 10:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow University (LU) administration on Thursday announced the names of Swati Singh and Dev Dhar Dubey for the chancellor’s gold medal and Dr Chakravarti Gold Medal for social service respectively. The duo will be felicitated during the convocation of the university scheduled later this month.

Meetendra Srivastava has been selected for the prestigious Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medal for being the best NCC cadet. The university administration is likely to announce the names of other students who will receive medals during the event in coming days.

A Lucknowite, Swati Singh completed her final semester in law from the university with an aggregate of 68% this year. An alumna of CMS Gomti Nagar branch, she is trying to pursue further studies from abroad on a scholarship. “My elder brother was offered a 100% scholarship from a university abroad. I am looking for a similar offer to do my postgraduation in law,” she said.

A resident of Gorakhpur, Dev Dhar Dubey, a ninth semester LL.B. honours student at the university, is the son of criminal lawyer. The 21-year-old is preparing for civil services exam. Meetendra Srivastava, who is also preparing for the same exam, said, “I want to serve the nation by joining the civil services. I consider my father my role model.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP