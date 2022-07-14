LU Ex-VC found involved in 2019 LU LLB paper leak in departmental inquiry
Former registrar and officiating vice chancellor of Lucknow University (LU), and present registrar of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, SK Shukla was suspended on Wednesday.
The state government took the decision for his alleged involvement in the 2019 LU LLB question paper leak case.
“Prima facie SK Shukla was found involved in LLB question paper leak in Lucknow University. This fact came to light in a departmental inquiry,” higher education minister, Yogendra Upadhyay said.
SK Shukla joined the Lucknow University as registrar and was given additional charge of vice chancellor of the university in November 2019 after the then vice chancellor SP Singh’s three years term as vice chancellor came to an end. Sources said few audio clips that had gone viral featured Shukla in conversation with some people who wanted to know probable questions in LLB exam. The viral clips on social media had triggered a controversy.
Shukla, did not respond to phone calls or whatsapp message seeking his response on the government action against him.
After the 2019 paper leak, two LU teachers were suspended. The third semester examinations of the 3-year LLB programme were cancelled by the administration. htc
-
Don’t prescribe drugs by brand name, Punjab health minister Jouramajra tells doctors
During Health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra's visit to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), Amritsar, and civil hospital in Tarn Taran to ascertain the shortcomings causing sufferings to patients, the minister said: “Doctors should write name of the salt instead of writing the brand name of drugs.” The minister was accompanied by MLAs Ajay Gupta and Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Health System Corporation MD Neelima, Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh and Tarn Taran SMO Dr Swaranjit Dhawan.
-
4 hurt as police use force on unemployed BEd teachers in Sangrur
Sangrur: Police on Wednesday resorted to mild cane charge when unemployed BEd teachers tried to break barricades installed near chief minister Bhagwant Mann's residence. Four unemployed teachers received minor injuries in the scuffle. They were demanding increase in the posts of master cadre that were advertised by state government in January this year. The government advertised 4,161 posts and the protesters are demanding to increase the number to 9,000.
-
Elaborate arrangements at KV Dham for Sawan
VARANASI Elaborate arrangements have been made at Kashi Vishwanath Dham for the month of Sawan beginning today. The devotees will enter Kashi Vishwanath Dham from the gate facing river Ganga as well as other gates. Red carpet will be rolled out from KV Corridor Gate on Ganga Ghat to Kashi Vishwanath temple. Divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal inspected the Kashi Vishwanath Dham gate on Ganga Ghat on Tuesday afternoon.
-
MahaRERA: builder responsible for real estate agent’s promises
Mumbai: In a ruling that could well set a precedent for home owners in the state and lead to greater accountability in the real estate sector, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has held that a builder is responsible for the representations made by a real estate agent to a homebuyer, and cannot renege on it at a later stage. According to the MahaRERA website, the possession date is set for December 2025.
-
‘A lot of debate on Google, Quora over Pythagoras’: Madan Gopal
Karnataka's position papers on the National Education Policy -- every state has to prepare them -- have been in the news for all the wrong reasons -- questioning established science, and making claims not based on science. In an interview, Karnataka's NEP task force head, Madan Gopal, sought to clear the air on the controversies.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics