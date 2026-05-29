LU prof patents 3D device to teach history of English literature

A recent ‘Sculptural Educational Display Device’ developed by prof Ravindra Pratap Singh of Lucknow University’s English department and Alka Singh of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University has reimagined how the history of English literature is taught. The three-dimensional, ribbon-based educational instrument (HT Photo)

The patented tool is a three-dimensional, ribbon-based educational instrument that uses symbolic physical geometry combined with integrated digital presentation to visually map the chronological evolution of English literature — from the Renaissance to the Postmodern period. The inventors said it will make literary history easier to grasp for Indian students.

Through its form, the device depicts the prevailing moods of key literary eras: Renaissance, Neoclassical, Romantic, Modern, and Postmodern.

“This device includes a ribbon-equipped electronic educational display designed to pictorially convey the history of English literature through an integrated 3D architectural form,” said Singh. “It is specifically built to visually present the chronological development of English literary history — covering Early, Medieval, Renaissance, Romantic, Modern, and Postmodern periods — by combining symbolic physical geometry with digital presentation.”

The core of the device is a continuous metallic ribbon structure running lengthwise through the device. The ribbon is shaped in sequential segments — undulating, peaks, troughs, straight, and chevron-like patterns — representing emotional, intellectual, logical, experimental, and pluralistic literary phases.

Controlled variations in the ribbon’s curvature, rhythm, and dimension correspond to historical shifts in literary thought, style, and cultural influence.

Together, these sculptural forms function as a visual timeline for English literature while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic.