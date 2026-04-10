LU set for industry-focused BCom courses to boost employability

With a new vice-chancellor at the helm, the University of Lucknow (LU) is looking to boost student employability by introducing industry-oriented programmes, including two new BCom courses set to roll out from July this year. A course in finance, banking and insurance is also being started in the applied economics department. (File)

According to the India Skills Report 2025, only around 55% of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) graduates are considered employable, with the rest lacking industry-relevant skills in an increasingly AI-driven workplace. In response, LU is planning to launch BCom in Retail Management and BCom in E-Commerce to bridge this gap.

Both programmes are proposed in an eight-semester format, with a mandatory two-semester apprenticeship component. Students will earn 16 credits per semester during the apprenticeship phase — eight based on submission of a report and eight through viva-voce and final presentation, said prof Ram Milan, head of the commerce department.

“Designed in compliance with the National Education Policy, 2020, these new-gen ‘oriental’ courses will help students become employable. These programmes are designed in a way that students become capable of checking the boxes required for job opportunities,” he added.

Prof Milan said that even affiliated colleges would be able to offer the courses. “Both the courses are designed as per the directive of UP government which will help students in providing apprenticeship,” he added.

Under the structure, students will receive a certificate after the first two semesters, a diploma after the third and fourth, and a graduation degree after completing six semesters. Those who complete the full two-year apprenticeship will be awarded a BCom (Hons) with apprenticeship.

A course in finance, banking and insurance is also being started in the applied economics department.

“These courses are being planned for those disciplines which require practical knowledge and field exposure. It will ensure students become more industry-ready when compared to the normal courses,” LU vice-chancellor prof JP Saini said.

Nod to ‘professors of practice’, ‘adjunct faculty’ selection criteria

Meanwhile, seeking to align higher education with industry and societal needs, the criteria for the selection of ‘professors of practice’ and ‘adjunct faculty’ were approved by the Lucknow University’s academic council in a meeting held recently.

LU spokesperson prof Mukul Srivastava said the move is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, and aims to enhance employability, skill development and research quality.

The ‘professors of practice’ category will bring professionals from diverse fields such as science, technology, commerce, media, civil services, armed forces, law and fine arts into academia. Individuals with 15 years of professional experience will be eligible to apply, and will contribute to curriculum design, teaching, mentoring, innovation and strengthening industry linkages, he said.

Formal academic qualifications and research publication requirements have been relaxed to recognise excellence in professional practice. The appointments will be on a fixed-term basis — initially for one year, extendable up to four years based on performance. A structured feedback mechanism will be used to assess their contribution and ensure accountability.

Additionally, the university plans to leverage expertise beyond the traditional academic system through ‘adjunct faculty’ positions. Distinguished academics, industry professionals, policymakers and domain experts will be engaged in teaching, training and research activities, the spokesperson said. The academic council meeting was held on April 3.