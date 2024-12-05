Menu Explore
LU shortens graduation exam duration to two hours

ByHT CorrespondentHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 06, 2024 05:18 AM IST

This revised rule will not apply to LLB (Bachelor of Laws) and BEd (Bachelor of Education) students, and there will be no changes to the duration of postgraduate exams. T

Lucknow University has decided to reduce the duration of all graduation examinations from three hours to two. The change was approved during an emergency meeting of the examination committee, held at the university’s administrative building.

Graduation exams will now be held in three shifts (Sourced)
Graduation exams will now be held in three shifts (Sourced)

This revised rule will not apply to LLB (Bachelor of Laws) and BEd (Bachelor of Education) students, and there will be no changes to the duration of postgraduate exams. The new format for graduation exams, carrying a maximum of 75 marks, will divide the question paper into two sections.

In the first section, students will be required to answer one out of two questions, carrying 15 marks. In the second section, students will attempt any three of eight questions, with each question worth 20 marks, informed LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.

Graduation exams will now be held in three shifts: 8:30-10:30 am, 11:30 am-1:30 pm, and 2:30-4:30 pm. Meanwhile, postgraduate exams will continue to follow their existing schedule, conducted in two slots: 9 am-12 pm and 1:30-4:30 pm.

