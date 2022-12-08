LU student injured in attack; univ suspends three accused

A student of the Lucknow University was injured after he was attacked with a sharp-edged tool by another student on the campus on Wednesday afternoon. The injured was rushed to KGMU trauma centre and according to doctors, he is out of danger now. The university has suspended three students named in the complaint by the victim, said LU chief proctor, Rakesh Dwivedi.

Reportedly, the incident took place near the commerce canteen at 2pm. There was a heated argument between two groups of students when all of sudden a student from one group attacked the student identified as Abhiraj Singh of B Com second year. Another student who was trying to record the incident on mobile phone was beaten up too.

Deputy commissioner of police (central), Aparna Rajat Kaushik said, “The Hasanganj police informed that two student groups clashed inside the university canteen. There was some dispute between the two groups after which one of the groups attacked a student named, Abhiraj Singh of B Com second year with a sharp tool which is used to make hole in papers. The victim boy has submitted a complaint on the basis of which police action is being initiated against the accused.”

“A birthday celebration was going on in the canteen when the incident took place. The victim has given a complaint against three students who attacked him. They are, Shantanu Singh, Harish Mishra, and Rishabh Verma Bharti,” DCP said in a statement.

Proctor Rakesh Dwivedi said he briefed about the incident to the vice chancellor, Prof AK Rai. The university has decided to suspend the three named accused. The victim Abhiraj is an inmate of Habibullah hostel and sustained injuries in his neck and shoulder. The members of the proctorial team visited the trauma centre of KGMU where the victim was undergoing treatment.”

Police claim that it arrested one of the accused while the search continues for two others.

The incident has again exposed the safety and security issue on the campus. The accused was carrying a sharp-edged metal piece with which the student was attacked. Proctor said that security will be beefed up on the campus in the wake of this incident.