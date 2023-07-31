LU to collab with Malaysia, Brazil varsities

The University of Lucknow (LU) will collaborate with two international universities, one in Brazil and the other in Malaysia, for various academic and cultural exchanges and to “enrich the educational experience for students and faculty members”, according to an official note. , the MoU signed with Lincoln University College aims to offer candidates dual degree programmes and joint PhD and post-doctoral programmes and offering short-term courses and collaborative research. (File)

The LU has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Universidade Federal do Ceara (UFC), Brazil and Lincoln University College, Malaysia at the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam organised to mark the third anniversary of the National Education Policy-2020 at New Delhi.

The MoU exchanges took place between signatories Prof Alok Kumar Rai, the vice-chancellor of LU, Prof Alejandro Pedro Ayala represented the UFC, Brazil and Prof Amiya Bhaumik of the Malyasian university, an official said.

The LU and the UFC will collaborate on coordinated teaching activities, and to enhance academic experiences through organized teaching activities, students and faculty exchanges... the note added.

Meanwhile, the MoU signed with Lincoln University College aims to offer candidates dual degree programmes and joint PhD and post-doctoral programmes and offering short-term courses and collaborative research.

Prof Rai said the MoUs would lead to enhanced academic and cultural collaborations, increased global mobility, and more opportunities for dual degree programmes. “It is believed that these collaborations will open new avenues for students and faculty, fostering academic growth and international exposure,” he was quoted as saying.