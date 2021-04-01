LU physical classes to remain suspended

A Covid-19 testing centre of the health department will be set up at the pavilion ground at the Lucknow University on Friday, said LU spokesman Durgesh Srivastav.

The decision comes a day after several faculty members of Lucknow University tested positive for Covid-19.

Also, the university administration on Thursday asked the district authorities to conduct mass testing on the campus even as it decided to suspend physical classes and go for online mode of teaching till April 10.

“Many teachers and hostel wardens of the university have tested corona positive. In view of this, kindly make arrangements for mass testing on the campus to curtail further spread of the infection,” reads a letter written by varsity registrar Vinod Kumar Singh to district magistrate and chief medical officer (CMO) on April 1.

On Wednesday, the university had said seven of its staff members, including a retired examination controller, had tested Covid positive. On Thursday the retired examination controller AK Sharma succumbed to complications caused by Covid-19 infection.

“We are taking all measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection. Testing is a major part of ensuring this. So we have requested the district administration to arrange for mass testing on our campus,” he said.

Earlier, the Lucknow University Teacher’s Association had also urged the varsity to extend closure and continue online mode of teaching.