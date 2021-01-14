Lucknow: 1600 health workers to get Covishield on Jan 16, 61,980 doses arrive
- 51,000 healthcare workers have been listed in Lucknow for the vaccination drive.
At least 1,600 healthcare workers will receive the Covid-19 vaccine on January 16 in Lucknow, where 6,198 vials of Covishield vaccine containing 61,980 doses were received on Wednesday, officials said.
“We will run 16 vaccination centres and each centre will have one site to vaccinate 100 healthcare workers on January 16. The number may change if any further guidelines are sent to us,” said Dr MK Singh, the officer in charge of vaccination in Lucknow.
“We have received 6,198 vials each of 5-ml Covishield vaccine with 10 doses in each vial. Hence, we now have 61,980 doses,” said Dr Singh. Vaccines to be used in Lucknow are kept at the Aishbagh cold chain storage point.
51,000 healthcare workers have been listed in Lucknow for the vaccination drive. The health department plans to observe the vaccination process on the first day before taking a decision on extending the number of vaccination centres and sites for the second day, which is January 18.
The 16 vaccination centres include King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Veerangana Avantibai Hospital, Balrampur Hospital, Lokbandhu Hospital, Community Health Centres at Mall, Indiranagar, Aliganj and Mohanlalganj. TS Mishra Medical College, Era Medical College and four private hospitals will also conduct the vaccination, officials said.
Lucknow has developed the capacity to vaccinate 18,000 beneficiaries in one day at 61 vaccination centres and over 180 vaccination session sites.
KGMU has the maximum 33 vaccination sites and 3,300 beneficiaries can be vaccinated in one day (100 at each vaccination site) at this medical university, said officials.
Dr Singh said 0.5-ml dose will be administered to healthcare workers in the first phase.
The stock of vaccine was shifted to the district cold storage point in Aishbagh on Wednesday evening. Vaccines arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and were kept at the state cold storage point made at the urban health centre at Chowk.
Beneficiaries to be vaccinated will soon be sent an SMS via the Co-Win portal, said officials.
