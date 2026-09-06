Lucknow’s active H1N1 caseload rises to 63 as 11 new infections reported

Eleven fresh Influenza A (H1N1) infections reported on Saturday took Lucknow’s active caseload to 63, with two patients requiring hospitalisation and nine advised home isolation, health officials said.

Health officials are monitoring the rise in H1N1 cases in Lucknow and advising residents to follow preventive measures. (ANI/Representational image)

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So far, 20 H1N1 patients have been hospitalised; 17 of them have recovered and been discharged, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr NB Singh said.

Also read: Lahaul & Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana tests positive for H1N1

Rise follows first H1N1 death

The latest rise comes barely a week after Lucknow recorded its first H1N1 death of the season. A 50-year-old woman died of the infection on August 27, following which the health department stepped up surveillance and contact tracing around her family and other contacts.

After two cases were detected at Balrampur Hospital on August 29, no fresh infections were reported on August 28, 30 and 31. Cases began rising again in September, with four infections detected on September 1, six on September 2 and nine on September 3.

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{{^usCountry}} The nine cases reported on September 3 had pushed the active caseload to 52 by Friday despite six patients recovering over the previous two days. Four patients were discharged on September 3 and two more recovered on September 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The nine cases reported on September 3 had pushed the active caseload to 52 by Friday despite six patients recovering over the previous two days. Four patients were discharged on September 3 and two more recovered on September 4. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: UP reports 551 H1N1 cases across 57 districts, separate OPDs ordered

Health department steps up monitoring

Amid the rise, the health department has intensified surveillance and contact tracing around confirmed cases. Hospitals have been directed to strengthen screening and infection-control measures and ensure the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Dr Singh advised people to wear masks, avoid crowded places and maintain distance from children, pregnant women, elderly people and those suffering from serious illnesses.

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Also read: Six new H1N1 cases detected in Lucknow, active tally reaches 37

H1N1 testing rate capped at ₹ 3,000

A meeting chaired by Dr Singh on September 1 also fixed ₹3,000 as the maximum rate for real-time RT-PCR testing for H1N1 at private laboratories and hospitals. Private facilities were asked to adhere to the revised ceiling.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to remain vigilant and ensure that H1N1 patients receive appropriate treatment. Doctors have advised infected patients to take prescribed medicines, follow isolation guidelines.

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