Four new H1N1 cases reported in Lucknow

Swine flu cases continued to rise in the capital, with four new H1N1 cases reported on Monday, two at SGPGI (Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute) and two at RMLIMS (Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences). All four patients, three men and a woman, have been admitted to isolation wards and are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stable, with no severe complications reported, stated a press release shared with the media.

Dr NB Singh, chief medical officer said beds have been reserved for swine flu patients at all district-level hospitals. Adequate stocks of medicines are being maintained and medical teams have been deployed to manage cases.

‘No need to panic’

Dr Sheetal Verma of department of Microbiology, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), said H1N1 is now considered part of seasonal influenza viruses and most infections in otherwise healthy people are mild and self-limiting.

She said a positive H1N1 test does not automatically require hospitalisation and testing is not necessary for every person with fever and cough. Testing is generally advised for patients with severe or complicated illness, based on medical assessment.

Dr Verma advised children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses or weak immunity to exercise extra caution. People experiencing breathing difficulty, persistent high fever, chest pain, low oxygen levels or sudden deterioration should seek medical attention immediately. She also advised people to wear masks, maintain hand hygiene and ensure proper ventilation to reduce the risk of infection.