Taylor Swift Chiefs appearance leads to surprise sellout: Here’s why

The Kansas City Chiefs have opened the season with two straight wins at Arrowhead Stadium, including a thrilling overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. But the team's perfect home start has not been the only talking point surrounding those games. Taylor Swift wore a red Kansas City Chiefs tank top. (AP Photo)

Taylor Swift has attended both matchups, with broadcast cameras repeatedly showing her cheering enthusiastically for her husband, Travis Kelce.

Her appearance against the Colts, however, created another buzz of its own after fans quickly turned their attention to what she was wearing.

Swift’s outfit choice sparks market frenzy Swift wore a red Kansas City Chiefs tank top from her friend Erin Andrews’ WEAR collection while watching the Sunday Night Football matchup. The Kansas City Chiefs WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Colorblock Tank Top originally retailed for $39.99.

The outfit choice quickly caught the attention of Swifties and Chiefs fans, and the exact tank top was soon reported sold out on the team's official website. Reports also indicated that the item disappeared from several other retailers following Swift's appearance.