Taylor Swift Chiefs appearance leads to surprise sellout: Here’s why
Taylor Swift has attended both Chiefs games, with broadcast cameras repeatedly showing her cheering enthusiastically for her husband, Travis Kelce.
The Kansas City Chiefs have opened the season with two straight wins at Arrowhead Stadium, including a thrilling overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. But the team's perfect home start has not been the only talking point surrounding those games.
Taylor Swift has attended both matchups, with broadcast cameras repeatedly showing her cheering enthusiastically for her husband, Travis Kelce.
Her appearance against the Colts, however, created another buzz of its own after fans quickly turned their attention to what she was wearing.
Swift’s outfit choice sparks market frenzy
Swift wore a red Kansas City Chiefs tank top from her friend Erin Andrews’ WEAR collection while watching the Sunday Night Football matchup. The Kansas City Chiefs WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Colorblock Tank Top originally retailed for $39.99.
The outfit choice quickly caught the attention of Swifties and Chiefs fans, and the exact tank top was soon reported sold out on the team's official website. Reports also indicated that the item disappeared from several other retailers following Swift's appearance.
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Front Office Sports posted on X, “The Chiefs tank top Taylor Swift wore to Sunday's game is already sold out on the team's official shop.”
What Swift wore at Arrowhead
The tank features a red-and-black color-block design, distressed Chiefs graphics and a sleeveless cut. Made from 100% cotton, it was designed as a casual game-day piece rather than a traditional team jersey.
Swift paired the Chiefs-themed top with light-wash jeans and a black belt, keeping the overall look relaxed while allowing the red tank to stand out.
She completed the outfit with diamond hoop earrings, a pendant necklace and her Cartier Love Unlimited bracelet.
Chiefs tank top availability remains limited
The biggest issue for fans looking to recreate Swift's game-day look is now finding the exact top in stock. It was originally listed at $39.99 through official Chiefs and NFL retailers, but inventory changed quickly after Sunday's game.
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The exact Colorblock Tank Top was carried by the official NFL Shop, the Kansas City Chiefs Shop and Fanatics. However, availability has been changing rapidly, with multiple reports confirming that the Swift-worn version sold out.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More