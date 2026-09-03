Six new H1N1 cases detected in Lucknow, active tally reaches 37

Six new cases of Influenza A (H1N1) were reported in Lucknow on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases in the district to 37, Dr NB Singh, chief medical officer, said. For representation only (Sourced)

As per guidelines issued by the directorate general of Medical and Health Services, patients with severe symptoms, including high fever with chest pain, breathlessness, low blood pressure, loss of consciousness, bluish fingernails or blood in sputum, should undergo Real-Time RT-PCR testing and be hospitalised if required, stated a press release shared with the media.

Patients with mild flu like symptoms such as fever, cold, sore throat and cough do not require RT-PCR testing and can recover at home with rest and medical advice, it stated.

Dr Singh said patients with serious or chronic illnesses whose condition deteriorates should also be treated as severe cases. In children, persistent high fever, unusual drowsiness, inability to take food or fluids, seizures or breathing difficulty are warning signs requiring immediate medical attention, it stated further.

Health facilities have been instructed to strengthen screening, maintain infection-control measures, make separate arrangements where necessary and ensure PPE use by healthcare workers, it stated further, it added.

The CMO advised people to wear masks, avoid crowded places, maintain distance from vulnerable groups, drink plenty of fluids and avoid self-medication, including antibiotics without medical advice.