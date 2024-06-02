Lucknow administration lays down conditions for counting agents

LUCKNOW: In a move to ensure a smooth and secure counting process of Lok Sabha elections on June 4, the district administration has announced a few conditions for counting agents. Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan is all set for counting on June 4. (HT photo)

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said, “Individuals suffering from high blood pressure, heart diseases, diabetes, and other chronic ailments will not be permitted to serve as counting agents. This decision aims to prevent health emergencies during the stressful and high-pressure environment of vote counting.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Additionally, a directive has been issued that no elected officials, including pradhans, corporators, Zila panchayat members, mayors, and MLAs, will be allowed to act as counting agents. This measure seeks to maintain impartiality and prevent any potential conflicts of interest during the counting process.

Gangwar said, “No one would be allowed to disrupt the counting process; it would be totally impartial. That’s why corporators, gram pradhans, zila panchayat members, mayors, or MLAs would not be allowed to be counting agents.”

Besides this the political parties have been instructed to provide valid identification proofs for all their designated counting agents. This requirement is intended to enhance security and verify the credentials of individuals involved in the counting process, thus avoiding any potential disputes or issues on the day of the count.

The DM said that these steps were crucial for ensuring the safety and integrity of the counting process. By excluding individuals with serious health conditions and elected officials, and by verifying the identities of all agents, the administration aimed to create a controlled and transparent environment for vote counting.

“The district administration is committed to upholding the fairness and smooth operation of the electoral process. Political parties and their supporters are urged to comply with the rules on the counting day, which are designed to safeguard the integrity of the counting process,” the DM added.