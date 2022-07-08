Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Lucknow administration to crack whip on unfit school vehicles

FIR will be lodged against owners, school authorities and principals if the vehicles, attached for transportation of children, are found unfit, said Lucknow DM
Lucknow DM said strict legal action would be initiated if any school vehicle was found unfit. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

District administration has decided to lodge an FIR against the school vehicle owners, school authorities and principals if the vehicles used for the transportation of students are found unfit. The initiative was part of the district administration’s drive to check the fitness of school vehicles and to ensure the safety of students.

“It’s the responsibility of the school authorities to ensure that vehicles transporting students are fit,” said Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate.

The DM said strict legal action would be initiated if a vehicle is found unfit. “An FIR would be lodged under section 302 IPC and 307 IPC against the school principal, vehicle owners and others if the vehicle was found unfit,” the DM said.

Furthermore, he directed the schools that have not registered their vehicles to do so within the next three days or their affiliation would be revoked.

