Lucknow barber caught on camera giving spit massage, held

A barber in Lucknow was arrested after he was caught on camera massaging a customer’s face at a salon with his spit. The incident, a video of which has gone viral on social media, is said to have happened in Lucknow on June 1 at Prithvi Raj Puram canteen. A screen grab from a viral video showing a barber giving spit massage (sourced)

“Customer Pandit Ashish Kumar, an Unnao resident, gave an FIR under relevant sections in this connection on Saturday and after which Zaid, the accused barber was arrested and is now being sent to judicial custody,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, south, Shashank Singh.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Kumar, who works in a canteen, had visited the salon for a massage on June 11 in Ahimamau where the accused worked. The CCTV footage showed the accused massaging the customer’s face repeatedly with his spit.

Kumar said he didn’t immediately realise that the barber was giving him a spit-massage but later became suspicious of Zaid’s act and checked the CCTV installed in the salon. He then filed a police complaint.

A week earlier, a similar video of another barber had gone viral in Shamli where after applying cream on the customer’s face, the barber repeatedly spit on his palm and then massaged the customer’s face with the same.

That incident was reported from village Bhandeda Udda under Bhawan police station area and the accused was identified as Amjad, a resident of the locality and who has since been arrested.