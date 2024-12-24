Lucknow basks in Agnee’s glow as Repertwahr Festival ends with a bang

The four-day Repertwarh Festival at Janeshwar Mishra Park concluded on a high note with an electrifying performance by the rock band Agnee. Vocalist Mohan Kannan, guitarist Kaustubh Dhavale Koco, bassist Chirayu Vedekar, and drummer Hrishikesh Datar captivated a large, enthusiastic audience, weaving magic through their musical renditions. Agnee band members performing at the Repertwahr Festival in Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Dressed in a black long coat he proudly mentioned was “procured from Lucknow”, the band opened evening with Hello Andheron, followed by Raanjhan, Haq, Kabira, Mallaah and Sadho Re. The energy peaked as Kannan launched into their chart-topping track Aahatein Ho Rahi Hain Teri, with Koco weaving magic on the guitar. The audience joined in enthusiastically, singing along as Kannan recorded them live. The set continued with heartfelt renditions of Shaam Tanha and other hits, wrapping up with their iconic Roadies theme song

Kannan shared with HT City, “We’re just as happy and grateful to have performed in front of such an energetic and music loving audience. The magic unfolded not just on stage but off stage too, all thanks to the amazing energy and vibes the audience brought. It was the perfect way to conclude our final show of 2024—an experience we’ll cherish well into 2025.”

Akarsh Khurana’s English play The F Word being staged(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Prior to that playwright and director Akarsh Khurana’s English play The F Word starring Akash Khurana, Malaika Choudhury, Siddharth Kumar and Garima Yajnik was staged at Rang arena. Adding to the entertainment, stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta brought the house down with his side-splitting Shudh Desi comedy.

Earlier, at the Shabd arena, actor, poet and storyteller Priya Malik captivated the audience with her heartfelt presentation Dard-e-Dil, a moving exploration of five stages of grief. She says, “It was so good to be back in Lucknow, a city which is always close to my heart. Performing at Repertwahr festival yesterday was an overwhelming experience.” Her poem Tum Mujhe Yaad Nahi Aate left the audience deeply moved. Singer-songwriter Raman Negi delivered a powerful performance. Meanwhile, the Fankar stage provided a platform for selected artists to showcase their talent, enriching the festival’s vibrant atmosphere.

Organisers Bhoopesh Rai and Priyanka Sarkar stated, “We were packed to the capac-ity and on the final evening we had to close the ticket counters. Next year, we promise to make this even